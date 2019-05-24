Amazon's Kindle now supports Traditional Chinese books

In addition to launching a new portal, Amazon has made sure that its search function works for the horizontal reading experience. If you want everything in your Kindle app or e-reader to display menu options in Traditional Chinese, you can now do that, as well. You can also do everything you can do with English titles, such as adjust a book's text size and margin settings or seamlessly switch between the Kindle app and an e-reader.

Support for Traditional Chinese is now out and available around the world, and you can purchase Kindle books from existing Amazon websites in your region.