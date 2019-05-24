Show More Results

Image credit: Amazon
Amazon's Kindle now supports Traditional Chinese books

It now offers 20,000 ebook titles written in Traditional Chinese.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago in Gadgetry
Amazon

Amazon been expanding the number of languages and alphabets the Kindle supports over the years. This time, the company has given the Kindle apps and e-readers the capability to support books in Traditional Chinese. In fact, Amazon has launched a portal in the Kindle store with 20,000 Traditional Chinese titles you can download, including translations of popular books like George R. R. Martin's A Song of Fire and Ice series. You can now also self-publish ebooks written in the characters through Kindle Direct Publishing.

In addition to launching a new portal, Amazon has made sure that its search function works for the horizontal reading experience. If you want everything in your Kindle app or e-reader to display menu options in Traditional Chinese, you can now do that, as well. You can also do everything you can do with English titles, such as adjust a book's text size and margin settings or seamlessly switch between the Kindle app and an e-reader.

Support for Traditional Chinese is now out and available around the world, and you can purchase Kindle books from existing Amazon websites in your region.

Source: Amazon
