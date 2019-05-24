'Black Mirror' spinoff will star Latinx influencers

The three stories will be free on YouTube, with the first arriving May 26th, the second on June 2nd and the last on June 9th. You won't need to watch them to appreciate the full Black Mirror series. It's easy to see Netflix trying this approach in the future, though. Shorts like this could help introduce viewers to shows that weren't otherwise on their radar. Whatever Netflix spends on production could easily be recovered if it leads to more subscribers and a larger fan base for its originals.