Some Tesla stations now limit Supercharging to 80 percent

The limit will be enforced at 8 percent of the stations 24/7, while the rest will be affected by the limitation at peak hours. Tesla says owners that stop by at an affected station will receive a notification about it, so they don't get taken by surprise. In addition, the limit will affect some of the stations on a permanent basis, while some will only switch on the feature when there are large events like Coachella or during national holidays, like this Memorial Day weekend.

Even though the limitation will be enforced all the time at some locations, there seems to be a way to get past it for those who really need that extra juice for longer trips. Electrek says they just need to make sure they're routed to a Supercharger on the way to their destination and don't specify the station as the destination itself.

Tesla also said in the memo that it believes the limit can result in a 34 percent improvement in throughput at its busiest stations when combined with other Supercharger features. One of those is On-Route Battery Warmup, which can reduce charge times by 25 percent by raising the battery's optimal temperature before arriving at a station.