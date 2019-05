ASUS crammed in an awful lot of press, gaming enthusiasts and their own execs to celebrate 30 years in the business, as well as its latest range of laptops, phones, routers and more. While the ZenBook Pro Duo, a dual-screen laptop that holds on to its physical keyboard, might have been the stand-out announcement, there was a lot to get through. We've honed down over an hour of specs, product proclamations and sizzle reels into an even... sizzlier 10-minute recap.