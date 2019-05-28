Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

What's on TV: 'Archer: 1999,' 'Always Be My Maybe' and 'Good Omens'

Also: Season finales for 'Cloak & Dagger,' 'Twilight Zone' and 'What We Do in the Shadows.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
14m ago in AV
This week the NBA and NHL are both entering their final championship rounds. For scripted entertainment we've got the arrival of Captain Marvel on video on-demand services, plus the return of Archer on FXX. Netflix as usual has a slew of new options including Always Be My Maybe, a rom-com starring Randall Park and Ali Wong, a new round of interviews from David Letterman, the Central Park 5 movie When They See Us and Killer Ratings, a documentary about a Brazilian TV host accused of causing murders he'd highlight on his show.

Other streaming options are coming from Amazon Prime with Good Omens, and DC Universe is premiering its Swamp Thing series. The Twilight Zone will wrap up its first season on CBS All Access this week, and for gamers, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons is out on Switch with support for co-op play. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games

  • Captain Marvel (VOD)
  • Double Impact
  • Blue Velvet
  • Greta
  • To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything
  • Boom!
  • Steel Magnolias
  • Outlander (S4)
  • Blood & Truth (PS VR)
  • Cricket 19 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
  • Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (Switch)
  • DayZ (PS4)
  • PixARK (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)
  • Outer Wilds (Xbox One - Game Pass, PC)
  • Five Nights at Freddy's VR: Help Wanted (PS VR, PC)
  • Layers of Fear 2 (Xbox One, PS4)
  • Super Tennis Blast (PS4)

Tuesday

  • Running with Beto, HBO, 8 PM
  • America's Got Talent (season premiere), NBC, 8 PM
  • The Bold Type, Freeform, 8 PM
  • 30 for 30: Qualified, ESPN, 9 PM
  • Animal Kingdom (season premiere), TNT, 9 PM
  • The 100, CW, 9 PM
  • Games People Play, BET, 9 PM
  • Fosse/Verdon (season finale), FX, 10 PM
  • 1969 (season finale), ABC, 10 PM
  • Songland (series premiere), NBC, 10 PM
  • The Last O.G., TBS, 10:30 PM

Wednesday

  • State of Pride, YouTube Premium, 3 AM
  • NHL Stanley Cup Finals Game 2: Blues/Bruins, NBC SN, 8 PM
  • My Last Days, CW, 8 PM
  • The Amazing Race, CBS, 8 PM
  • Jane the Virgin, CW, 9 PM
  • NCIS (season premiere), CBS, 9 PM
  • Nova, PBS, 9 PM
  • Archer: 1999 (season premiere), FXX, 10 PM
  • The Employables, A&E, 10 PM
  • The Inbetween (series premiere), NBC, 10 PM
  • What We Do in the Shadows (season finale), FX, 10 PM
  • Butcher, History, 10 PM
  • Happy! (season finale), Syfy, 10 PM

Thursday

  • Svaha: The Sixth Finger, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Twilight Zone (season finale), CBS All Access, 3 AM
  • AP Bio, NBC, 8 PM
  • iZombie, CW, 8 PM
  • Marvel's Cloak & Dagger (season finale), Freeform, 8 PM
  • NBA Finals Game 1: Raptors/Warriors, ABC, 9 PM
  • Abby's, NBC, 9 PM
  • In the Dark, CW, 9 PM
  • Life in Pieces, CBS, 9:30 PM
  • Elementary, CBS, 10 PM
  • Klepper, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

  • Always Be My Maybe, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Good Omens (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • When They See Us (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Killer Ratings (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Bad Blood (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Chopsticks, Netflix, 3 AM
  • How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Swamp Thing (series premiere), DC Universe, 9 AM
  • Deadwood: The Movie, HBO, 8 PM
  • Masters of Illusion, CW, 8 PM
  • Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., ABC, 8 PM
  • Whistleblower, CBS, 8 PM
  • Blindspot (season finale), NBC, 8 PM
  • Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men (season finale), Showtime, 9 PM
  • Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 9 PM
  • Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story, Showtime, 10 PM
  • Warrior, Cinemax, 10 PM
  • The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn an Open Mike Eagle (season finale), Comedy Central, 11 PM
  • Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas, HBO, 11 PM

Saturday

  • Arthdal Chronicles (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Ask Dr. Ruth, Hulu, 3 AM
  • Oh, Ramona!, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta, Lifetime, 8 PM
  • The Son, AMC, 9 PM

Sunday

  • Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Luther, BBC America, 8 PM
  • NBA Finals Game 2: Raptors/Warriors, ABC, 8 PM
  • Our Cartoon President, Showtime 8 PM
  • Burden of Truth (season premiere), CW, 8 PM
  • The Spanish Princess, Starz, 8 PM
  • Fear the Walking Dead (season premiere), AMC, 9 PM
  • Billions, Showtime, 9 PM
  • Downton Abbey special, PBS, 9 PM
  • Naked & Afraid XL, Discovery, 9 PM
  • Vida, Starz, 9 PM
  • Nos4a2 (series premiere), AMC, 10:05 PM
  • The Weekly (series premiere), FX, 10 PM
  • United Shades of America, CNN, 10 PM
  • The Chi, Showtime, 10 PM
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM
