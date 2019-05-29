Excel quickly adds data from iPhone photos into spreadsheets

The "Insert Data from Picture" will be available for Office 365 subscribers, through both the Android and iOS Excel apps. To launch it, simply open Excel on your phone or tablet and tap "Insert Data from Picture", which will launch your phone's camera. Point your phone at the data you want to be captured and zoom in until you see a red border. Tap capture, and then wait as Excel converts it into a table.

The feature will be supported in 21 different languages. For an idea of how "Insert Data from Picture" works, check out the GIF below: