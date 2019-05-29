Twitter now lets guests join your live video broadcasts

The company says this new functionality has been well-received globally since launching on Periscope, so it wanted to expand that to Twitter and give people another way to connect with each other every day. Like on Periscope, those who join you can use their microphone and be heard by everyone who's watching your stream, and they can drop off anytime to give others a chance to request to jump in.

"With this launch, we're enabling richer conversations by allowing viewers to call in, like a talk show, and join with their voice," Kayvon Beykpour, Twitter's head of product, told Engadget about the feature in February. "This makes live conversations even more fluid, and allows for new possibilities and ways people can have conversations."