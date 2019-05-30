Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit:
save
Save
share

Is the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 powerful enough to replace a laptop?

Tell us how Samsung’s 2-in-1 tablet is working out for you.
Amber Bouman, @dameright
25m ago in Personal Computing
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Back in October when we reviewed it, Samsung's Galaxy Book 2 was the first device available featuring a Snapdragon 850 CPU. The 2-in-1 performed admirably for editor Cherlynn Low, completing tasks faster than the ASUS NovaGo's Snapdragon 835 could, while also delivering over 15 hours of battery life. The package includes a keyboard and S Pen which, combined with a vibrant display and gigabit LTE connection, earned the Galaxy Book 2 a respectable score of 83.

But readers wanted to know more: In the comments section of the review they requested more details on ports, app compatibility and configurations. So, we're opening up the floor to those of you who purchased a Galaxy Book 2. After all, who knows a product's drawbacks and strengths better than someone who's used it for months?

Head over to our product page for the Galaxy Book 2 and leave a review laying out your experiences with it. Is the performance good enough to rival an Intel-based system? What's your favorite use for the S Pen? And what about those ports, anyway? Help out your fellow readers with a detailed review, and you may see it included in an upcoming user review roundup!

Note: Comments are off for this article; please contribute your review on our Samsung Galaxy Book 2 product page!

In this article: calltoaction, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, mobile, personal computing, personalcomputing, samsung, thebuyersguide
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
By Amber Bouman @dameright
A writer and editor based out of San Francisco, Amber has worked for The Wirecutter, PCWorld, MaximumPC and TechHive. Her work has also appeared on InfoWorld, MacWorld, Details, Apartment Therapy and Broke-Ass Stuart. In her spare time, she takes too many pictures of her cats, watches too much CSI and obsesses over her bullet journal.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr