What to expect from Apple at WWDC 2019

Apple will kick off the show in earnest with a keynote address on June 3 at 10AM Pacific/1PM Eastern, but there's been no shortage of rumors and innuendo ahead of the event. Let's a take a few moments run through what we know — and what we think we know — about Apple's biggest updates.

iOS 13

As usual, expect to see Apple reveal the latest version of its mobile operating system, iOS 13. Just like last year's release, iOS 13 is expected to pack a series of bug fixes and performance enhancements that should ensure the update runs well even on older devices. We've also heard that Apple has made subtle changes to some interface animations, so your iPhone (or iPod touch) might feel just a bit different once the update goes live.

The most notable interface change here, though, might be the inclusion of a system-wide dark mode, since smartphone fans have come to regard them as must-haves. Based on images obtained by 9to5Mac, exactly how dark things look depends on what you're looking at — the homescreen is left largely untouched, save for the new, dark background for the app tray. The difference is much more notable when you're looking at primarily white apps, like Apple Music, which benefit from a full makeover. And since OLED screens like the ones used across Apple's most recent iPhones don't use any power to display the color black, it's possible dark mode could at least marginally improve your device's battery life.