Drake sparks hundreds of fake eBay listings for Steph Curry's hair lint

But Drake didn't stop there.

He then took to Instagram to post a video and picture with a caption that said, "Steph Curry hair lint for sale on my eBay right now!!! username: DraymondShouldntWear23." In the image, you can see Drake holding the piece of lint that he took from Curry. Naturally, because this is the internet after all, that post from Drake has now taken on a life of its own. And even though Steph Curry's hair lint doesn't appear to actually be up for sale -- the username "DraymondShouldntWear23" is "no longer registered," according to eBay -- Engadget discovered hundreds of fake listings on the site. One has a bid of $100,000.

What's more bizarre about this whole situation is that some of these fake listings are described as "Benefits charity," even though the seller clearly has no access to Curry's hair lint. "10% of the sale of this item will benefit The Humane Society of the United States," reads an eBay listing. eBay has not responded to our request for comment, but the company's policies state that sellers must "provide accurate and consistent details about your items and to be clear and specific about the terms and conditions of the sale." That's clearly not that's happening when people search for "Steph Curry hair lint."

We'll update this story if we hear back from eBay. Either way, this shows yet again the power Drake has turn the internet on its head. It also shows that, despite this starting out as harmless NBA drama, there will always be people out there trying to find ways to run scams. Or maybe, just maybe, it's all part of the joke.