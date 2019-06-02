After Math: The calm before the storms

After successfully squeezing Canada's southern neighbors for a few more bucks each month, Netflix is coming for your loonies. The company announced this week that it will be increasing subscription costs by £1 for its standard streaming packages and £2 for its 4K UHD offerings.

Exciting news for Baldur's Gates fans: Six of Bioware's classic PC RPGs are arriving on consoles later this year. Baldur's Gate, Baldur's Gate ll and Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear, Icewind Dale and Planescape: Torment arrive in September while Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition hits December 3rd.

It's a computer and a show!

For those of you who thought we'd be able to fend off the upcoming robot uprising simply by ganging up on them, you're in for a surprise. Google's DeepMind AI has once again trounced its human opponents -- this time in a Quake III team-based competition.

NASA is going all in on its 50th anniversary celebration for the Apollo 11 moon landing. The agency has laid out a summer's worth of activities including travelling exhibits, special events, and oodles of marketing tie-ins with everyone from Major League Baseball to LEGO.

I'm not sure if Uber thinks it's stuck in a Brewster's Millions type situation or what but there's no way this sort of operating loss is sustainable. They literally lost a billion dollars in three months. How do you even do that.