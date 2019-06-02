Marvel is turning some of its best-known comic books into audiobooks

The finished audiobooks will be available through numerous major online audiobook providers, including Apple Books, Audible and Google. Dreamscape's parent, Midwest Tapes, will also offer the digital audiobooks to libraries through its Hoopla service.

This isn't coming out of the blue when Marvel offered a second season of its Wolverine podcast and has created stories that included both audio and paper copies. With that said, it's still a significant expansion. Although Marvel isn't about to dominate audio like it has comics or movies, it'll have a much more tangible presence as a result of this agreement.