Image credit: AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes
Marvel is turning some of its best-known comic books into audiobooks

They'll be available through multiple major online sources.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
24m ago in AV
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Marvel's interest in digital audio isn't limited to podcasts. The media giant and Dreamscape Media have reached a deal to turn dozens of better-known comic books into audiobooks, including Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate X-Men and Daredevil: The Man Without Fear. About two dozen of them are exclusives from Dreamscape, while another 20 haven't been widely available before.

The finished audiobooks will be available through numerous major online audiobook providers, including Apple Books, Audible and Google. Dreamscape's parent, Midwest Tapes, will also offer the digital audiobooks to libraries through its Hoopla service.

This isn't coming out of the blue when Marvel offered a second season of its Wolverine podcast and has created stories that included both audio and paper copies. With that said, it's still a significant expansion. Although Marvel isn't about to dominate audio like it has comics or movies, it'll have a much more tangible presence as a result of this agreement.

