Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
save
Save
share

Apple's HomeKit adds security to routers and streaming cameras

The company is going all in on privacy.
Roberto Baldwin, @strngwys
48m ago in Gadgetry
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Engadget

Apple is continuing its privacy-based assault on Google and Facebook. At its WWDC event, the company unveiled HomeKit Secure Video and HomeKit for Routers. Both services are meant to protect the privacy of Apple customers.

HomeKit for Secure Video will work with upcoming cameras from Logitech and Arlo to analyze images before they are uploading to the internet and will encrypt that feed and store it on iCloud. According to the company, even it won't even be able to see what's been uploaded to their servers. The service will include 10 days of recordings and won't count against someone's storage space.

The service will be included in the price of an iCloud subscription. That's bad news for companies like Nest that charge a subscription premium to give its customers access to video saved in the cloud.

HomeKit for Routers will create a virtual firewall between your full network and devices on that network. Routers from Linksys and Eero will support the service.

Catch up on all the latest news from WWDC 2019 here!

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr