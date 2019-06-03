Apple TV will support PlayStation and Xbox controllers

Apple has been gradually improving its tvOS over the past couple of years, thanks to features such as zero sign-on for cable-powered apps and added support for Dolby Atmos audio. Most recently, the company also launched an overhauled version of the TV app, which is designed to be a one-stop-shop for all the entertainment needs of Apple TV owners. And today, at WWDC 2019, Apple has revealed the next version of tvOS, featuring support for Xbox One and PlayStation DualShock 4 controllers. This announcement is meant to complement Apple's upcoming game subscription service, Apple Arcade, which is expected to arrive this fall.
In addition to the Apple TV being compatible with PlayStation and Xbox controllers, tvOS will offer multi-user support, making it easy for everyone in your household to get personalized recommendations and have their own watchlists. And with Apple Music, you'll be able to display on-screen lyrics to match whatever you're listening to on the streaming service, right on your TV. The Apple TV home screen, meanwhile, has been redesigned to show full-screen previews of TV shows and newly released movies.
Apple CEO Tim Cook didn't say when the new tvOS will be out, but let's hope we don't have to wait too, too long.