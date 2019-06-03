Apple TV will support PlayStation and Xbox controllers

In addition to the Apple TV being compatible with PlayStation and Xbox controllers, tvOS will offer multi-user support, making it easy for everyone in your household to get personalized recommendations and have their own watchlists. And with Apple Music, you'll be able to display on-screen lyrics to match whatever you're listening to on the streaming service, right on your TV. The Apple TV home screen, meanwhile, has been redesigned to show full-screen previews of TV shows and newly released movies.

Apple CEO Tim Cook didn't say when the new tvOS will be out, but let's hope we don't have to wait too, too long.