The Twitter app is officially returning the Mac later this year

More than a year after Twitter pulled the plug on its official app for the Mac, it looks like the company will be launching a new version for Apple PCs later this year. The application is being created as part of Apple's Project Catalyst, which lets developers easily port apps from iOS to the next major version of macOS, dubbed Catalina. There aren't many details of the upcoming Twitter for Mac app available yet, but based on the description of Project Catalyst, you should expect it to be quite similar to the one you're using on your iPhone. For now, all we have as reference are the screenshots Apple shared on stage at WWDC 2019.