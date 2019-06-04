Ultimate Ears' Wonderboom 2 gets better sound, longer battery life

Two years ago, Ultimate Ears' launched a beefy Bluetooth speaker that offered 360-degree sound in the body the size of a soda can. Now, the company is updating the Wonderboom with design flourishes cribbed from the Boom 3, bigger sound and a longer battery life. The Wonderboom 2 gets specially-tuned audio profiles to make tunes sound better outdoors, and its power has been bumped from 10 hours to 13.
As before, the Wonderboom 2 is clad in high-performance fabric and gets an IP67 rating, up from the IPX 7 of its predecessor. That means it'll resist dust ingress as well as water (up to depths of one meter for 30 minutes) for showers, pool parties and dusty mountain trails. You'll be able to pick up the Wonderboom 2 up on June 25th for $99.99, in a quartet of color choices: Red, Grey, Black and Blue.