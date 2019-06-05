Skype brings screen sharing to Android and iOS devices

The screen sharing feature lives within the newly redesigned "..." menu that you can see at the bottom right corner of the screen while you're in a video call. It shares its home with call recording, subtitles and the ability to add people. While the feature is active, a banner at the top clearly indicates that it's beaming a copy of your screen to the other person in the call.

In addition, Skype's redesigned mobile calling experience is now also out of beta. It lets you focus on video calls by hiding call controls with a single tap and all the elements on the screen with a double tap. Skype has started rolling out the features for Android and iOS devices running iOS 12 and up.