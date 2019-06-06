AT&T's streaming bundle with HBO could start at $16

Still, other viewers may balk at having to pay for yet another streaming service, especially considering that AT&T's package will be one of the more expensive streaming services on the market when it launches next March. It'll cost more than ad-free Hulu ($11.99/month) or Netflix's most popular plan ($12.99/month). Even Disney's soon-to-be launched streaming service, which will offer Disney's and Marvel's libraries, will only cost subscribers $6.99 a month.

It's unlikely that AT&T's streaming service will be an adequate replacement for Netflix, given the latter's litany of original content. But if you're a subscriber to another streaming service like Hulu (which also offers HBO and Cinemax subscriptions) or CBS All Access, AT&T's offerings may be worth a look.