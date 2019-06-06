Final Fantasy soundtracks come to Spotify and Apple Music

Based on what we can see, the collection even includes remixes, music from sequels like FFX-2 and spinoffs like Dissidia and Tactics, as well as the soundtrack of The Spirits Within movie. On Apple Music, you'll also find soundtracks for the remakes of FFI to FFIV. Square Enix didn't say why it suddenly dropped the soundtrack collection, but as TechCrunch noted, it could be part of the company's efforts to drum up interest in the upcoming Final Fantasy VII - A Symphonic Reunion concert or in the long-delayed FFVII remake that's making an appearance at E3 next week.