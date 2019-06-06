Fortnite's new weapon is a storm in a bottle

One of the great things about battle royale games like Fortnite is that no two matches are different. Random generation ensures that lobbies include different players, varied weapons spawn in known locations and -- perhaps most importantly -- the storm area moves in random patterns. This forces gamers to adapt their strategy each match to ensure they stay in the right areas, and equip the right tools to survive.
For its latest Fortnite update, Epic Games is giving players a little more control over some of that randomness. Today, it introduced the Storm Flip, a throwable item that creates a zone that can either create a safe area in the storm, or deal storm damage to those who think they're holding a comfortable position.