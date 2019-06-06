Razer launches its first lightweight Kraken headset

Razer's new ultra-light headset could be your well-priced answer to a heavy head and sweaty ears. The wired Kraken X weighs in at just 250 grams, comes with 7.1 surround sound and costs $50. Other features include memory foam ear cushions, glasses-friendly eyewear channels and an adjustable headband, plus a bendable cardioid mic with a tight pickup pattern that suppresses background noise. The two models, Kraken X and Kraken X for Console, are on sale directly from Razer now, and will be available elsewhere later this summer.