Google is hosting a Stadia event today, and it's set to reveal some big news for the game streaming platform, including pricing and launch details as well as some of the games you'll be able to play. Stadia Connect is taking place just ahead of E3, and less than three months after Google revealed the platform. You should find out details on when you can start playing games on Stadia and how much it'll cost when Stadia Connect starts at 12PM ET, and you can watch the stream right here.