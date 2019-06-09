Show More Results

Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Double Fine
Double Fine joins Microsoft Studios

The makers of 'Psychonauts' are now producing games for Xbox.
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
Double Fine

Microsoft Studios has been on an acquisition spree over the past year or so, snatching up the likes of Ninja Theory, Playground Games, InXile, and Obsidian. During the company's marathon E3 keynote on Sunday, Microsoft announced that it has also added Psychonauts and Brutal Age maker Double Fine Productions to its developers stable.

