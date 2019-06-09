Double Fine joins Microsoft Studios

Microsoft Studios has been on an acquisition spree over the past year or so, snatching up the likes of Ninja Theory, Playground Games, InXile, and Obsidian. During the company's marathon E3 keynote on Sunday, Microsoft announced that it has also added Psychonauts and Brutal Age maker Double Fine Productions to its developers stable.
Welcome to the Xbox Game Studios family Double Fine Productions! You'll fit right in. #XboxE3https://t.co/8Nrh4tQvhb pic.twitter.com/zSkGCk7p5V— Xbox ➡️ E3 (@Xbox) June 9, 2019
With the addition of Double Fine, which will continue to be led by its founder Tim Schaefer, Microsoft Studios now commands a roster of 15 developers. Microsoft also announced that it is creating an Age of Empires studio headed by Shannon Loftis.