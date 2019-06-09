Evil Within studio debuts supernatural action adventure, 'Ghostwire Tokyo'

Ghostwire Tokyo isn't a strict survival game, instead challenging players to unravel conspiracies, explore the world and engage with the occult. In the teaser, people begin disappearing in a bustling, everyday version of Tokyo -- one second they're there, and the next, a pile of clothes lays crumbled on the ground. It's like the Rapture, but with more cyber Samurai.

Creatures appear on the streets, including human-like beings with long, spindly fingers, and giant monsters of fire and electricity. Players will apparently have some superhuman abilities, as well as combat skills.

The trailer closes out with the line, "Don't fear the unknown. Attack it."