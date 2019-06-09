Microsoft's 'Project Scarlett' Xbox arrives holiday 2020

It's four times more powerful than the Xbox One X, Microsoft claimed, with a 40-fold performance increase in storage speed over current generation consoles.

Oh, and in case you're wondering about the launch lineup? To no one's surprise, the system will debut in holiday 2020 with Halo Infinite as part of its initial catalog. It'll naturally support Microsoft's game streaming service, too. Microsoft clearly wants to come out swinging to make up for the Xbox One's rough start, and it might just stand a chance.