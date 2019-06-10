'Circuit Superstars' is the 'Forza' of Micro Machines

You might remember the top-down perspective from titles like Codemasters's Micro Machines and it certainly looks like that based on the early footage shown at Square Enix's E3 presentation, though with more modern graphics and physics. It will have PvP challenges, as well as some kind of pit function to service your car mid-race. This is Original Fire's first title; the family-run studio recently relocated from Mexico City to Vancouver. The game is expected to hit PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in 2020.