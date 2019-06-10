‘Final Fantasy VII Remake’ will be released on March 3rd, 2020

The clunkily-named Final Fantasy VII Remake is, according to Square Enix, "rebuilding and expanding" upon the classic title. Four key members of the original's production team including its original director, writer, composer and character designer, have returned to oversee work on the update.

Rather than simply gussy-up the original, Remake will include new story and gameplay elements to remove those the team felt had dated badly. But a lot of fans hope that there aren't too many big changes, since the game was hardly broken in the first place.