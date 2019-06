Ubisoft's latest game goes back to classical mythology with 'Gods & Monsters,' which the publisher showcased with a cartoony first trailer at E3. According to Ubisoft, it's an "adventure about a forgotten hero on a quest to save the Greek gods." The player will have god-like powers and battle Gorgons, Hydras, and Cyclops. More details should emerge before the launch date of February 25th 2020.