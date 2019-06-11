Streaming 'Dune' TV series will accompany the new movie

There's no set release date for The Sisterhood or any initial cast choices, although it's clearly not going to make the WarnerMedia service's late 2019 debut.

The series could be a coup for WarnerMedia. While it has been lining up original shows, the AT&T-owned media behemoth has so far talked mostly about taking advantage of its existing TV library. This could give you a good reason to subscribe even if you don't particularly care for Warner's back catalog. That's important when the company has to fight in an increasingly crowded streaming space where subscription fatigue is a practical reality.