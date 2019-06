Nintendo closed out this year's Nintendo Direct as E3 with quite the surprise sneak peek: an early look at the next Legend of Zelda game. While plot details and game play are of course, under wraps, the video showed Link and Zelda exploring a cave and coming upon a desiccated corpse which promptly glows with evil. The preview explicitly called it the sequel to Breath of the Wild. No release date was given, but hopefully we'll hear more throughout the show.