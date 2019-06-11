SteelSeries' $50 Arctis headset is for gamers on a budget

SteelSeries has released an Arctis headset aimed at more budget-conscious gamers, though it uses many of the same components as the Arctis 3, 5, 7 and 9X. The Arctis 1 has the same design, speaker drivers, cushions and noise-canceling microphone as its siblings. The latter is detachable rather than retractable to help convert it from headset to headphones.
The headband is different this time around, with the SteelSeries removing the ski goggle suspension headband for one optimized for on-the-go use. There's also a volume dial and a microphone on-off switch. The Arctis 1, which might prove a palatable entry point to SteelSeries products for many gamers, is available now for $50.