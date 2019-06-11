'The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt' is coming to Nintendo Switch later this year

Nintendo is bringing The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt to the Switch later this year, the company announced at E3 2019. The action RPG, created by CD Projekt, will be coming to the Nintendo's portable console in its "Complete Edition," which means it'll likely include all the DLC that's been available since 2015. Nintendo didn't say when, exactly, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be available on the Switch, but we do know it'll be at some point in 2019. At least you have time to prepare yourself for your next fantasy.