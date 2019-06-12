Watch the E3 2019 Nintendo Direct in under 12 minutes

Didn't have time to watch the entire Nintendo Direct E3 presentation? Don't worry, we've cut out all of the filler so you can get right to the highlights. All of the news, like Luigi's Mansion 3, No More Heroes III and even games that aren't the third ones in their series is packed in here for you.

Resident Evil 5 and 6 make their appearances, plus there's the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel to look forward to. Go ahead and press play, then let us know which one of Nintendo's E3 announcements you're most interested in. Unless it's something other than Panzer Dragoon or the new Dark Crystal tactical RPG.