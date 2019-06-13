Apple's new Logic Pro X is built for the Mac Pro

The updated software also handles up to 1,000 auxiliary channel strips, 1,000 external MIDI tracks and 12 sends for every channel strip. The software should be leaner, too, with a more responsive Event List and Mixer as well as better efficiency for compositions with plenty of Flex Time and tempo changes.

The upgrade is free if you already have Logic Pro X, while newcomers can buy it for $200 from the Mac App Store. This probably won't lure you away from competing audio editing apps if you prefer their workflows, especially if you aren't already part of the Mac ecosystem. However, it might make a case for the Mac Pro/Logic combo if you're receptive to Apple's way of thinking or want a single computer that can handle truly enormous music projects.