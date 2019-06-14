Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
save
Save
share

Facebook will rank comments to make conversations more meaningful

It will attempt to promote comments that are most relevant to users.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
53m ago in Internet
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Facebook wants to make conversations on public posts more meaningful. Today, it will start ranking comments to promote those that are most relevant to users. It will give priority to comments that have interactions from the original poster, as well as comments or reactions from friends of the person who created the post.

The changes will apply to comments on public posts from Pages and people with a lot of followers, but anyone can opt-in to comment ranking feature through their settings. Facebook will base the rankings on how people interact with the comments, whether they like, react or reply. Users will still be able to moderate comments on their own posts by hiding, deleting or responding as they choose. Facebook will also look for "integrity signals," and if comments violate its standards, the company will remove them.

Facebook isn't the only platform looking to improve conversations. Twitter has led the way with a handful of new features. And Facebook isn't only concerned with comments. Last month it introduced a system to rank videos and prioritize original content. This is yet another attempt to improve the quality of content on the platform, and it probably won't be the last.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr