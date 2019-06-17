Engadget is looking for contributing writers in the US!

Show More Results

Good news! Engadget is looking for freelance news writers in the US! Interested applicants should send a cover letter, resume, and links to three writing samples to jobs at engadget dot com.

Contributing writer:

Engadget is looking for ambitious and enthusiastic freelance writers capable of telling compelling stories about technology, science and the future of everything. The ideal candidate will put important news in proper context with minimal fluff, find an interesting and original angle from which to tackle a story, explain complicated subjects simply and clearly, and do this all quickly.

As a writer at Engadget you'll be an essential part of the best tech news team on the planet. You'll gain valuable experience and exposure in a fast-paced, online newsroom. Plus you'll have access to some of the finest writers and reporters in the business who can offer invaluable lessons on how to thrive in the modern media landscape.

Freelance contributing writers will be responsible for producing between three and five stories per day (between the hours of 8am 9pm ET, depending on your location) assigned by news desk editors.

We are currently looking for writers located in the US, or anyone willing to work during US business hours. We're primarily interested in covering between 12pm and 9pm ET, but we're open to discussing other shifts.

We're looking for:

  • Passion and a strong written voice
  • A deep understanding of technology
  • A pleasant disposition
  • A 4-year degree in journalism or a related field
    or
  • Equivalent professional experience

And a little bit of ...

  • HTML
  • Photoshop
  • Photography skills

Must be ...

  • A self-starter
  • Witty
In this article: entertainment, gadgetry, gadgets, gaming, gear, tomorrow
