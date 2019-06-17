Microsoft's To-Do app is now available for Mac

Microsoft has released To-Do for Mac, finally giving Apple users access to the task management tool on their desktops. The Mac app will allow users to work offline, view their upcoming tasks under "My Day," share to-do lists with friends and colleagues and see flagged emails. The app isn't fully integrated with Microsoft Planner yet, but you can expect it soon. If you already use Microsoft To-Do on iOS, Android, Windows or the web, you'll be able to sign-in to your account and access your tasks right on the Mac app.
A Mac option for Microsoft To-Do will be good news for any former devotees of Wunderlist, which the software giant purchased back in 2017 and (to no one's surprise) discontinued in order to replace it with its own productivity tool. While some found the early version of Microsoft To-Do lacking, later updates added subtasks and list-sharing. To-Do also syncs with Outlook, an added perk for anyone who relies on the email app for work. If you want to give it a shot, you can download To-Do for Mac from the Mac App Store today.