Image credit: Neon Genesis Evangelion / Netflix
What's on TV this week: 'Evangelion' on Netflix and 'Us' Blu-ray

Also: 'Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled,' 'Dark' and 'Drunk History.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in AV
Neon Genesis Evangelion / Netflix

Despite all the money Netflix keeps spending on new original content, the thing we're most interested in this week is a little older. Anime classic Neon Genesis Evangelion comes to the service Friday morning (along with Evangelion: Death True² and The End of Evangelion) and if you can't tell -- we have some feelings about that. Jordan Peele's Us is also available on Blu-ray in 4K this week, and the NBA Draft takes over on Thursday night.

For gamers, Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled brings remastered kart action to PS4 and Xbox One. Meanwhile, Drunk History is back for another summer run, and on streaming Netflix has season two of Dark while Amazon Prime premieres Final Life. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games

  • Us (4K)
  • Dumbo (4K)
  • Cinderella (4K)
  • The Scorpion King (4K)
  • Fast Color (VOD)
  • Vacation Simulator (PS VR)
  • Underworld Ascendant (PS4)
  • Another Sight (Xbox One, PS4)
  • Luna (PS VR)
  • Mars Alive (PS VR)
  • Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry (PS4)
  • Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Team Sonic Racing (PS4, Xbox One Switch)
  • My Friend Pedro (Switch, PC)
  • Slender: The Arrival (Switch)

Tuesday

  • Abyss, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Das Boot (S1), Hulu, 3 AM
  • Adam Devine: The Best Time of Our Lives, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Good Trouble (season premiere), Freeform, 8 PM
  • WWE Raw, USA, 8 PM
  • Animal Kingdom, TNT, 9 PM
  • The 100, CW, 9 PM
  • Deadliest Catch, Discovery, 9 PM
  • Games People Play, BET, 9 PM
  • Drunk History (summer premiere), Comedy Central, 10 PM
  • Blood & Treasure, CBS, 10 PM
  • Wig, HBO, 10 PM
  • Songland, NBC, 10 PM
  • Pose, FX, 10 PM
  • Alternatino with Arturo Castro (series premiere), Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
  • The Detour (season premiere), TBS, 10:30 PM

Wednesday

  • The Edge of Democracy, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Beats, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Amazing Race, CBS, 8 PM
  • Grown-ish, Freeform, 8 PM
  • Rivers of Life (series premiere), PBS, 8 PM
  • Jane the Virgin, CW, 9 PM
  • Nova, PBS, 9 PM
  • Card Sharks, ABC, 9 PM
  • All About All in the Family and The Jeffersons, ABC, 9:30 PM
  • The Employables, A&E, 10 PM
  • Archer: 1999, FXX, 10 PM
  • The Inbetween, NBC, 10 PM
  • Krypton, Syfy, 10 PM
  • Butcher, History, 10 PM
  • Happy!, Syfy, 10 PM
  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM

Thursday

  • The Wolf's Call, Netflix 3 AM
  • Riviera (S2), Sundance Now, 3 AM
  • Holey Moley (series premiere), ABC, 8 PM
  • iZombie, CW, 8 PM
  • Siren, Freeform, 8 PM
  • Spin the Wheel (series premiere), Fox, 9 PM
  • Family Food Fight (series premiere), ABC, 9 PM
  • In the Dark, CW, 9 PM
  • Life in Pieces, CBS, 9 & 9:30 PM
  • Reef Break (series premiere), ABC, 10 PM
  • Elementary, CBS, 10 PM
  • Queen of the South, USA, 10 PM
  • Baskets, FX, 10 PM
  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM
  • Klepper (season finale), Comedy Central, 11:30 PM

Friday

  • Neon Genesis Evangelion, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The End of Evangelion, Netflix, 3 AM
  • EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE)², Netflix, 3 AM
  • Final Life (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Dark (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Casketeers (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Confession Tapes (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Tokyo Alice, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Hitoshi Matsumoto presents Documental (S3), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Mr. Iglesias (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Bolivar, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Girls Incarcerated (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Swamp Thing, DC Universe, 9 AM
  • Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., ABC, 8 PM
  • Masters of Illusion, CW, 8 PM
  • Battlebots, Discovery, 8 PM
  • Whistleblower, CBS, 8 PM
  • The Big Stage, CW, 9 PM
  • Warrior, Cinemax, 10 PM
  • ELeague: Gears 5, TBS, 11 PM
  • Kevin Hart presents: Hart of the City, Comedy Central, 11 PM
  • Los Espookys, HBO, 11 PM

Saturday

  • Arthdal Chronicles, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Big3 Basketball, CBS, 8 PM
  • The Son, AMC, 9 PM

Sunday

  • Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Netflix, 3 AM
  • F1 French GP, ESPN, 9:05 AM
  • Luther (season finale), BBC America, 8 PM
  • 2019 BET Awards, BET, 8 PM
  • Burden of Truth, CW, 8 PM
  • The Spanish Princess (season finale), Starz, 8 PM
  • Naked & Afraid XL, Discovery, 9 PM
  • Vida, Starz, 9 PM
  • Deep State (season finale), Epix, 9 P<
  • Big Little Lies, HBO, 9 PM
  • Claws, TNT, 9 PM
  • Fear the Walking Dead, AMC, 9 PM
  • The Weekly, FX, 10 PM
  • Euphoria, HBO, 10 PM
  • To Tell the Truth, ABC, 10 PM
  • United Shades of America, CNN, 10 PM
  • NCIS: LA, CBS, 10 PM
  • The Chi, Showtime, 10 PM
  • Nos4a2, AMC, 10 PM
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM

