Microsoft's reworked Edge browser is available to try on Windows 7

Dev channel builds will be coming to earlier Windows releases "soon," Microsoft added.

While this probably won't be a must-have release for a home PC (especially if you're comfortable using Chrome), it could be an important first step for corporate web surfers stuck with old Windows releases. Many office dwellers don't have control over the browsers they use, with IT managers defaulting them to whatever Microsoft supplies. Once Edge is ready for general consumption, they could have a genuinely up-to-date browser instead of having to settle for an ancient copy of IE.