Image credit: Microsoft
Microsoft's reworked Edge browser is available to try on Windows 7

It's a modern Chromium web client for old platforms.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
24m ago in Internet
Microsoft

Microsoft has expanded the reach of its Chromium-based Edge browser to one of its most important audiences: namely, people who have to (or want to) use older versions of Windows. The company has released Canary channel preview builds of Edge for Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 8.1 users. They're rough around the edges like most pre-release software. The feature set will be "largely the same" as you'd get on Windows 10, however, including the upcoming Internet Explorer mode to satisfy business users who need compatibility.

Dev channel builds will be coming to earlier Windows releases "soon," Microsoft added.

While this probably won't be a must-have release for a home PC (especially if you're comfortable using Chrome), it could be an important first step for corporate web surfers stuck with old Windows releases. Many office dwellers don't have control over the browsers they use, with IT managers defaulting them to whatever Microsoft supplies. Once Edge is ready for general consumption, they could have a genuinely up-to-date browser instead of having to settle for an ancient copy of IE.

