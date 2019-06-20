Show More Results

Image credit: Apple
Apple recalls older MacBook Pros for risk of overheating

The company says select 15-inch laptops contain a battery that may pose a safety risk.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
51m ago in Personal Computing
Apple

Apple issued a voluntary recall for a "limited number" of older 15-inch MacBook Pros. According to the company, the laptops contain a battery that may overheat and pose a safety risk. The recall "primarily" affects 15-inch MacBook Pros sold between September 2015 and February 2017, and they can be identified by their product serial number.

Apple is asking customers to stop using the affected laptops and says they can visit the company's website to have the battery replaced free of charge. In the event that you do need a new battery, you can get a replacement at an Apple store or authorized service provider. If that's not feasible, you can arrange a mail-in exchange. Though, Apple says service could take one to two weeks, during which time you'll be out of a laptop.

