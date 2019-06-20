'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite' is available to play a day early

It's not certain how wide the launch will be on June 21st. Niantic had to make some Pokémon Go players wait weeks or even months to start playing.

There's probably a good reason for the staggered approach. Pokémon Go is still popular long after the initial phenomenon wore out, and now Niantic is introducing a similarly location-based game that has the full weight of Harry Potter fandom behind it. You can be sure there's plenty of pent-up demand. If there's any uncertainty, it's whether or not Wizards Unite will repeat history in the long run and thrive well after the initial fad is over.