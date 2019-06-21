Esports return to the X Games with 'Apex Legends'

The June qualifiers will pit teams from North America, Europe and Australia / New Zealand against one another. There will be five winners, two from the US, two from Europe and one from the southern hemisphere, who will go through to the August finals.

Overall, 20 teams (the other 15 are invited) will compete for a prize pot worth $150,000 on August 2nd and 3rd in Minneapolis. As well as the traditional live broadcast, an edited highlights show will air on ESPN2 on August 10th, at 10pm ET.