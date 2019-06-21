New York Senate passes ban on Elon Musk's Not-A-Flamethrower

A bill has yet to come to a vote in the state Assembly, although the 48-13 vote in the Senate suggests it won't have much trouble clearing the other chamber.

It's no secret why they want flamethrowers like Musk's banned. While Boring's device isn't technically a flamethrower (it's more of a torch attached to a gun shell), it certainly has the effect of one at times. The company even required that buyers absolve the company of responsibility if they did any damage to people or property. Many people will use the Not-A-Flamethrower safely, but it would only take one accident (or worse) for things to go horribly wrong.

We've asked Boring Company for comment. However, there might not be much it can do if the bill is signed into law. This won't hurt the company's bottom line when production ended a long time ago, but it's not great news for fans -- and it'll likely discourage other companies from offering something similar.