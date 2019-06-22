Walmart uses AI camera tech to track checkout theft at 1,000 stores

The store chain is using tech from several companies, including Everseen. The technology has been in use for the past two years.

If you ask the company, it appears to be working. Spokeswoman LeMia Jenkins told BI that shrinkage rates (that is, the loss of goods to theft and accidents) have dropped at stores where the computer vision is in use. The question is whether or not the system addresses privacy concerns. While many stores have security cameras, few are using AI to study activity on this level. How long does Walmart preserve the data, and is there anything identifying? We've asked Walmart for comment, but it's safe to say that many customers aren't aware that AI is at work.