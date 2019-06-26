Apple will let Shopify store owners use iMessage customer support

Shopify says the new feature will make it easier for merchants to provide real-time support, especially if they're running their businesses entirely on mobile. The iOS Messages button will be featured on every page of Shopify stores, and you can simply click on it to ask sellers whatever you want to know.

In addition, you'll be able to pay for purchases using Apple Pay from within the conversation itself if the store owner or support rep links you to a particular item. A lot of people ping companies via Facebook Message or Twitter these days, but this expansion could convince iOS users -- Shopify shoppers, at least -- to give iMessage for customer support inquiries a try.