Google now lets you auto-delete your location history

Google is following through on its promise to let you auto-delete your activity and location data. It's now rolling out location history deletion tools to Android and iOS, giving you a relatively simple way to limit the scope of Google's location tracking. You can only choose between deleting data after three or 18 months, but it beats leaving an extensive trail of info that you might not want Google or others to see.
This doesn't provide the same functionality for app and web activity data. To scrub that, you'll have to wait until sometime in the "coming weeks." Even so, this could be reassuring if you want to use Google's services but want tighter controls lest that info fall into the wrong hands.
Auto-delete controls for Location History start rolling out today on Android and iOS, making it even easier for you to manage your data https://t.co/dX1uoqcR8O pic.twitter.com/Oc3fk66QNm— Google (@Google) June 26, 2019