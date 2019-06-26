Steam's Summer Sale for 2019 gives you the chance to win free stuff

Here's what Grand Prix is all about pic.twitter.com/ZYD4zjpRod — Steam Database (@SteamDB) June 25, 2019

In addition, Steam has rolled out its Summer Sale deals with Steam Grand Prix 2019. To participate in the Grand Prix, you'll need to choose from among five racing teams: tortoise, hare, cockatiel, pig and corgi. You can fill your Boost Meter capacity with every dollar you spend, which is something you'll have to do to complete Grand Prix Quests. The points you earn from completing quests will help boost your team's speed -- the more you contribute, the more tokens you can get.

You can use those tokens to redeem chat emoticons and profile backgrounds, among other items. And if you're part of the first, second and third place teams for the day, you'll have the chance to receive the top item on your wishlist. Random members from the overall winning team will also get up to three games from their list by the end of the event. So, make sure to update your list often -- if you're lucky, you may actually win something you haven't bought yet.