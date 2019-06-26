The Morning After: San Francisco bans the sale of e-cigarettes

'Did you... '

NASA just witnessed its biggest methane gas emission on Mars

Alright, stop giggling at the back. NASA confirmed that the Curiosity rover recently detected the "largest amount of methane ever measured during the mission." The levels were enough to pause the rover's activities as scientists sought more answers: Methane is a gas typically produced by life as we know it, after all, and it could well be a sign of life on the planet.

It will last for 48 hours from July 15th to 16th.

Amazon's Prime Day will be two days this year

Like that friend that decides to have a birthday 'week,' Amazon has decided to stretch its annual conspicuous consumption sale across two days. Amazon's annual Prime Day this year will start at midnight PT/3AM ET on July 15th and will last for 48 hours. If you wanted more options, good news: Target is planning to run its own sale across the same period.

The price is attractive, but the 1000XM3 is still the best choice for most people.

Sony XB900N headphones review: Solid noise cancellation for under $300

Billy Steele says bass lovers will have plenty to like about the XB900N's emphasis on low-end tone. However, what you can get for $100 more on the 1000XM3 is worth the extra cost, especially in noise cancellation. Plus, the bass-heavy tuning isn't for everyone. If you're looking to save some money though, there's a lot to like here.

Nice speed if you're somewhere it's available.

T-Mobile launches 5G in six cities, will start Galaxy S10 5G sales on June 28th

T-Mobile's 5G network is active in parts of Atlanta, Cleveland, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and New York, and now you can get Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G to connect to it. The carrier -- which is still seeking approval for a merger with Sprint -- says it won't charge a premium for 5G, unlike some carriers, and that it won't raise prices on plans for at least three years.

In a tweet, Netflix reminded users they can still watch the show 'ad-free' until 2021.

Netflix loses 'The Office' after 2020 to NBCUniversal's service

Next year, NBCUniversal will launch an ad-supported streaming service, and once 2021 strikes, it will have "the number one series in subscription video on-demand" as an exclusive. That's the time when Netflix's deal to carry all nine seasons expires, and NBC will bring it home.

It can gather energy from the sun, but not a huge amount.

The Lightyear One is a solar-powered car with an eye-watering price

Dutch clean-mobility company Lightyear has debuted its long-range prototype car, the Lightyear One, with a range of 725 km (450 miles) and a small battery charged by sunlight or from conventional charging stations. The roof and hood of the car are covered with five square meters of solar cells beneath safety glass, which the company claims is "so strong that a fully-grown adult can walk on them without causing dents."

If you want the Lightyear One, the reservation fee for one of the first 500 cars is a hefty €119,000, equivalent to $135,000, and delivery isn't expected until 2021. A car that powers itself with green energy remains a unique proposition.

