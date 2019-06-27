The FIDO Alliance wants to bring password-less security to IoT devices

The first group FIDO formed, called Identity Verification and Binding Working Group, will define criteria for remote ID verification and develop a certification program for manufacturers. FIDO previously determined that asking for biometric details and government-issued IDs when onboarding new accounts or recovering old ones "greatly improve the quality of identity assurance." It's possible that the ID verification criteria the group comes up with will require one or both of those.

The second group is called IoT Technical Working Group, and it's tasked with developing a comprehensive (and password-less, of course) authentication standard for IoT devices. It includes experts from Intel, Arm, Microsoft, Google and Amazon, and it's still recruiting more members from the industry. Seeing as 1 trillion devices are expected to be deployed by 2035, the standards will help ensure people's safety and privacy in the future.