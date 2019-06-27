Lyft wants to be your ride to and from concerts

Lyft will offer scooter and bike rideshare options to help festival attendees get to their show on time. There will also be dedicated "Lyft Zones" where concertgoers can be dropped off and picked up before and after a show. According to Lyft and AEG, the services will be available at the following venues and events:

1STBANK Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, the Mission Ballroom and Global Dance Festival (Denver, CO), EXPRESS LIVE! and the Basement (Columbus, OH), Forest Hills Stadium (Queens, NY), The Joy Theater (New Orleans, LA), Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall and Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival (Los Angeles, CA). The Theatre at Grand Prairie (Dallas-Fort Worth, TX), Stage AE (Pittsburgh, PA), Marymoor Park Concerts, The Showbox, The Showbox SoDo and Bumbershoot, an AEG Presents festival (Seattle, WA).

This isn't the first time Lyft has gotten involved in getting people to major events. Last year, the company partnered with SeatGeek to drop people off at the venue entrance closest to their ticket. The deal with AEG mirrors a similar agreement Uber had with Live Nation in 2015.